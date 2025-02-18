Central Cee becomes joint most-decorated rapper in Mobo Awards history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Central Cee has become the joint most-decorated rapper in Mobo Awards history after winning best male act at the 2025 event.

The 26-year-old is now tied with Stormzy on seven awards, after winning the best male award for the second year in a row at Tuesday’s awards ceremony in Newcastle.

The London-born star, whose real name is Oakley Caesar-Su, is best known for the songs Sprinter featuring Dave, and solo single Doja, and released his debut solo album Can’t Rush Greatness in January 2025.

Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Ayra Starr became the first African woman to win best international act, and the first woman to win best African music act in 16 years.

Best female act went to British-Nigerian rapper and singer Darkoo, who also won song of the year for Favourite Girl featuring Dess Dior.

German-born artist Odeal scooped best newcomer along with best R&B or soul act, while 40-year-old actor and rapper Bashy won best album for Being Poor Is Expensive, and also took home best hip hop act.

Video of the year went to Mnelia for My Man, which was directed by Femi Bello, while best performance in a TV show or film was awarded to actor and musician Jacob Anderson as Louis in Interview With The Vampire.

Olympic gold medallist Dame Denise Lewis was honoured with the paving the way award, which is aimed at celebrating those who have paved the way for future generations in sport, entertainment and culture.

Former Mercury Prize winners in 2023, Ezra Collective won the best jazz act award.

Best grime act went to Scorcher, best drill act was won by Pozer, best electronic dance music act was given to TSHA, best gospel act went to Annatoria, Shenseea scooped best Caribbean music act, and best alternative act was won by ALT BLK ERA.

Best media personality was won by 90s Baby Show, a comedy podcast exploring the mind of a 90s baby, while best producer went to Juls.

Jamaican dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel was honoured with the impact award, which is given to an artist who has been a pioneer in their genre.

The ceremony saw performances from rock duo Nova Twins, British hip hop duo Krept And Konan, and award winners Odeal, Darkoo and Bashy.

Mobo Awards 2025: Access All Areas airs on BBC One on February 21 at 11.25pm.