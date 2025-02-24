Careers support service for veterans to be expanded, says MoD

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of veterans and their family members will be able to access an expanded careers support service, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said its careers advice service, Operation Ascend, would be expanded to support all veterans “regardless of when they left service”.

The department added that the service would offer a “broader range of job support” and work with industry bodies to “make sure businesses are set up to make the most of the talents veterans have to offer”.

It will also be aligned more closely with the MoD’s career transition partnership resettlement programme which helps those who have just left the forces.

Operation Ascend helps veterans with CV writing and interview preparation, as well as advice on “entering new sectors such as energy, data and digital, telecommunications and construction”.

Veterans minister Alistair Carns said the scheme would help veterans “be empowered to succeed”.

Mr Carns, a former Royal Marines colonel, added: “This Government is committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.

“Op Ascend is a natural extension to the Government’s resettlement scheme, enabling veterans and their families to further maximise their potential and take their careers to the next level.

“This is about delivering a clear, easily accessible offering for veterans.”

The MoD said the scheme “succeeds and enhances” its Operation Prosper service.

It added that Operation Ascend was being run alongside a veteran industry engagement programme, both backed by £2.1 million of Government funding.

The service encourages employers to run employment events for veterans and “review their work in recruiting, progressing and retaining talent from the armed forces and their families”.

Ian Fortune, head of pathways at Centrica, said: “Working with the forces employment charity through the delivery of Op Ascend has enabled high-calibre service leavers and the wider military family to bring their significant talent and skill sets into our organisation with confidence.”

The MoD said Operation Ascend had so far assisted 3,000 veterans and family members and had worked with more than 300 businesses to help them “understand the commercial benefits of hiring veterans”.