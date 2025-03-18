MoD taskforce to target violence against women and girls in the military

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ministry of Defence says it has created a taskforce targeting violence against women and girls to “tackle unacceptable behaviours in the military”.

Defence minister Lord Coaker said last week that he was “deeply concerned” that women continue to be the target of unacceptable and criminal sexual behaviour after the suicide of a teenage soldier.

The MoD said on Tuesday that the new taskforce will include a regional support network, trained on topics including domestic violence and sexual offending, to “cohere and drive the work to change culture from the heart of the department”.

It added that veterans minister Al Carns will be “supported by a network of regional champions” and a defence voices panel made up of service personnel and civil servants to “provide honest feedback and lived experiences”.

In February, a coroner found “systemic” failures had contributed to the death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck.

She took her own life aged 19 at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on December 15 2021.

A coroner ruled at the Salisbury inquest that the Army’s failure to take action after Gunner Beck was harassed by her line manager contributed to her death.

He also ruled that “on the balance of probabilities” she had been sexually assaulted by another senior colleague, and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death.

The Army apologised and said it “should have done so much more to support and protect” Gunner Beck.

Last October, the UK Government apologised after an investigation found “misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours” in the submarine service.

The MoD said “new initiatives to tackle unacceptable behaviours in the military” will be “introduced at pace”.

The changes announced on Tuesday include a new specialist tri-service team for taking serious complaints outside the single service chain of command.

The MoD said this will “provide individuals with greater confidence and help ensure that the most serious complaints are dealt with quickly, fairly and in a standardised way across the armed forces”.

The change will see bullying, harassment and discrimination-related service complaints dealt with by a team outside the commands of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

The veterans minister will set out the new measures before the House of Commons Defence Select Committee on Tuesday.

Mr Carns said: “I am personally committed to ensuring that we do everything within our power to root out unacceptable behaviour and ensure that the armed forces is a place where everyone can thrive.

“Women in the armed forces play a vital role in our keeping our nation safe. This is not just a matter of basic justice and equality, it is essential to military effectiveness.

“Our people have spoken and we have listened.

“We are moving at pace to create a new tri-service complaints team to take the most serious complaints out of the chain of single service command for the first time and to launch a central taskforce to give this issue the attention and focus it deserves.”

It comes as the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill continues through Parliament.

The MoD said the commissioner will be a “direct point of contact for serving personnel and their families to raise issues which impact service life”.