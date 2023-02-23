Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The vast majority of small boat migrants who are referred for protection under modern slavery laws are found to be victims, the Home Office has admitted.

Figures released for the first time on Thursday question repeated claims by the prime minister and home secretary that they are “gaming the system”.

Only 7 per cent of the over 83,000 people who have crossed the English Channel in dinghies since 2018 were referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) - a process used to assess whether people are victims and grant them protection.

Figures showed that 85 per cent were found to have “reasonable grounds” that they were a victim of human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour.

Of those people, a further 85 per cent of people received conclusive grounds decisions, meaning that after probing the evidence the Home Office confirmed they were victims needing protection.

A Home Office report showed that 70 per cent of NRM referrals for small boat migrants are still awaiting a decision.

It said that officials, including police and Border Force staff, can refer suspected victims for support at any stage after arrival into the UK and they may “be triggered by other immigration events such as detention in preparation” for deportation.

“The prevalence of NRM referrals from within detention has increased in recent years, especially amongst those detained for third country removal,” such as small boat migrants selected for the stalled Rwanda scheme, the report said.

“The number of small boat arrivals in each year with NRM referrals is likely to increase over time as people have more time to be identified, or identify, as a potential victim.”

Most of the small migrants being considered under the NRM have also lodged asylum claims, which have hit a new record backlog.

By the end of 2022, over 160,000 asylum seekers were awaiting initial decisions on their applications and the government has announced a new fast-tracking system seeing people from countries with the highest grant rates sent questionnaires.

The Home Office granted protection to more than three quarters of asylum seekers who had their claim decided last year - the highest annual grant rate in over 30 years.