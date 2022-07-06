A diplomat in the UK is to face court action for allegedly subjecting a domestic worker to modern slavery in a landmark court ruling.

The Supreme Court ruled that diplomats who profit by exploiting their workers in conditions of modern slavery can no longer rely on diplomatic immunity to block workers from claiming compensation.

Ms Wong, the appellant, was brought to the UK by a Saudi diplomat, Mr Basfar, as a domestic servant. She made a claim in the Employment Tribunal that she was forced to work for over 16 hours a day without time off, that she was prevented from leaving the residence and that the promised wages were withheld from her.

Mr Basfar argued that her claim should be struck out on the basis of his diplomatic protection.

Diplomats are normally protected from both criminal charges and civil cases in the countries where they are posted, but three out of five of the justices in the UK Supreme Court ruled in this case on Wednesday that immunity does not apply in civil cases involving alleged modern slavery.

Accepting that normal employment of a domestic worker would not be an exercise of a commercial activity, the majority did not “accept that exploiting a domestic worker by compelling her to work in circumstances of modern slavery is comparable to an ordinary employment relationship”.

It makes the UK the first country in the world to take this stance against such actions by diplomats.

Nusrat Uddin, of Wilsons Solicitors LLP, who represented Ms Wong, said: “We are extremely pleased with the judgement which has far reaching implications for victims of modern slavery and domestic servitude who are ill-treated by diplomats.

“Diplomats are no longer protected from exploiting their workers in the gruelling conditions under which some expect them to work. We hope that this case acts as a deterrent against such abuse going forward and exposes the hidden realities in some diplomatic households.”

