Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest ‘make secret donations to schoolgirl’s charity’

Meta and Pinterest have reportedly made donations to a foundation established in memory of Molly Russell.

The 14-year-old died by suicide in 2017 after viewing harmful online content.

The Molly Rose Foundation, named after Molly’s middle name, aims to improve internet safety for young people.

Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with material linked to suicide and self-harm on various social media platforms before her death in November 2017.

Her case highlighted the potential dangers young people face online and spurred calls for greater online safety measures.

open image in gallery Molly Russell chose to end her life aged 14 after viewing harmful content online ( PA Media )

The foundation's latest annual report acknowledges grants from donors, whose requests for anonymity have been honoured by the trustees.

According to the BBC, these donations are believed to have come from Meta and Pinterest, commencing in 2024, with an expectation of continued support over several years. The specific amounts donated have not been disclosed.

It is understood the Russell family have not received any money from the donation, according to the broadcaster.

Details of the amounts involved have not been made public.

The donations come amid growing international scrutiny of social media companies over the impact of online platforms on children’s mental health.

In January, as part of sweeping changes to its policies, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the social media giant would stop proactively scanning for harmful content in some instances in order to boost free speech and reduce “censorship”, and would rely on users reporting that content to the company.

The Molly Rose Foundation previously warned that Meta’s changes could place young people at greater risk of encountering harmful content online.

Molly’s family have confirmed they will not pursue legal action against Meta or Pinterest.

Instead, they said they would work towards shared aims via the foundation.

Leigh Day solicitors, who represent the family, issued a statement on behalf of the family.

“Following the coroner’s inquest into Molly’s death, we have decided that we will pursue the aims we share with Meta and Pinterest through the Molly Rose Foundation to help ensure young people have a positive experience online, instead of pursuing legal action,” it said.

“We, Molly’s family, have always made clear that we would never accept compensation consequent upon Molly’s death.”

Within the last nine months, the charity has recruited a chief executive officer, two public policy managers, a head of communications and a fundraising manager, according to the BBC.

The foundation has launched campaigns urging the Government to strengthen the Online Safety Act and place more responsibility on technology companies for content promoted through algorithms.

Molly’s father, Ian Russell, remains an unpaid trustee of the foundation and continues to be a prominent campaigner.

Meta and Pinterest have been approached for comment.