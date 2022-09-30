Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A coroner has ruled that social media content a 14-year-old schoolgirl saw before she died was not safe, a coroner ruled.

Coroner Andrew Walker told the court at the inquest’s conclusion that the social media content seen by Molly “shouldn't have been available for a child to see.”

Molly, from Harrow in north-west London, ended her life in November 2017 prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

He added the 14-year-old was “exposed to material that may have influenced her in a negative way and, in addition, what had started as a depression had become a more serious depressive illness”.

Mr Walker said he did not “think it would be safe” to leave suicide as a conclusion for himself to consider, instead finding Molly “died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”.

The inquest heard how the teenager accessed material from the “ghetto of the online world”, with her family arguing that sites such as Pinterest and Instagram recommended accounts or posts that “promoted” suicide and self-harm.

The head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta and the head of community operations at Pinterest both apologised at the inquest for content Molly viewed.

The hearing was told that out of the 16,300 posts Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six-month period before her death, 2,100 were related to depression, self-harm or suicide.

Molly’s father Ian Russell warned ‘no one is immune to such tragedy’ as he stressed the importance of lessons being learned from his daughter’s death (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Following the conclusion of the inquest, The Children's Commissioner condemned social media giants telling them to “get a moral compass and step up”.

Dame Rachel de Souza told the PA news agency that platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest need to “do more and be better”, describing some of the evidence seen at the inquest as “harrowing”.

Continuing his conclusions in the inquest of Molly Russell, Coroner Andrew Walker said: "Other content sought to isolate and discourage discussion with those who may have been able to help.

“Molly turned to celebrities for help not realising there was little prospect of a reply.”

Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone said she believed the posts that the Russell family argued “encouraged” suicide were safe when the teenager viewed them, while Pinterest’s Judson Hoffman said the site was “not safe” when Molly used it.

Coroner Andrew Walker asked Ms Lagone “what gives you the right” to make decisions about what material is safe for children to view, but the witness said the site worked “closely with experts”, adding that decisions were not “made in a vacuum”.

The court was played 17 clips the teenager viewed on the site – prompting “the greatest of warning” from the coroner.

The inquest also heard details of emails sent to Molly by Pinterest, with headings such as “10 depression pins you might like” and “new ideas for you in depression”.

Molly Russell died in November 2017 (Family handout/PA)

In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her daughter’s body.

Ms Russell said on the morning of her daughter’s death, she was doing household chores and said goodbye to one of her other daughters who was leaving for school, before she began looking around the house for Molly.

Mr Sanders KC reading the statement, said: “I screamed and ran out of the room. Ian [Molly’s father] came upstairs and I told him not to go into the room, but he did.

“My other daughter asked what’s happened and I said: ‘It’s Molly, it’s Molly’.”

Ms Russell said Molly’s father began giving her CPR until an ambulance arrived and a paramedic took over.

He told the court that it was important for lessons to be learned and that necessary action was taken “to prevent such a young life being wasted again”.

The court previously heard how on Twitter, Molly tweeted or retweeted 460 times, liked 4,100 tweets, was following 116 accounts and had 42 followers.

She was a much more active user of Pinterest, with more than 15,000 engagements, including 3,000 saves, in the last six months of her life.

Molly did not have a Facebook profile but in the last six months of her life, she was engaging with Instagram posts about 130 times a day on average. This included 3,500 shares during that timeframe, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

Sir Peter said: “Finally, Molly‘s family have the answers they deserve thanks to their determination to see Meta and Pinterest questioned under oath about the part they played in their daughter and sister’s tragic death.

“The ruling should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley - tech companies must expect to be held to account when they put the safety of children second to commercial decisions. The magnitude of this moment for children everywhere cannot be understated.

In a statement after the coroner’s conclusion, NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless condemned what he described as Meta and Pinterest’s “abject failure” to protect Molly from content no child should ever see.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database - Hub of Hope - allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area.