Molly Russell’s father says social media ban for under-16s would be wrong

The father of Molly Russell has said that banning under-16s from using social media would be wrong and could have unintended consequences.

Ian Russell, whose 14-year-old daughter took her own life after viewing harmful content on social media, said the government should enforce the current law rather than implement “sledgehammer techniques like bans".

Speaking to the BBC, he suggested the ban could have "unintended consequences" and would "cause more problems".

He said: "That has got to change - and I don't think that we're that far away from it changing it which is why it's slightly exasperating that we're going through these same arguments again now about bans.

"It's not far away - we can build on what we've got far better than simply implementing sledgehammer techniques like bans that will have unintended consequences and cause more problems."

His comments come after Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls to place restrictions on under-16s accessing social media platforms in recent weeks, but has so far resisted, instead saying it is monitoring how a similar ban in Australia is working.

Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with material linked to suicide and self-harm on various social media platforms before her death in November 2017.

An inquest in 2022 found social media content contributed "more than minimally" to Molly's death.

Her father has established the Molly Rose Foundation, named after Molly’s middle name, which aims to enhance internet safety for young people.

In a joint statement with NSPCC and 5 Rights Foundation, The Molly Russell Foundation said: “We undoubtedly need action to protect children from preventable online harm. Parents are right to demand that the Government stands on the side of children and families, and finally call time on tech giants being able to treat children’s lives and wellbeing as someone else’s concern.”

They warned that although “well-intentioned”, blanket bans on social media would “fail to deliver the improvement in children’s safety and wellbeing that they so urgently need.”

They added: “They are a blunt response that fails to address the successive shortcomings of tech companies and governments to act decisively and sooner.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggested this week that he was in favour of a social media ban for under-16s and told Sky News: “I’m certainly in favour of action in this area”.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said she would bring one in if her party won the next election.

Mr Russell told the BBC that bereaved families are "horrified" at the way politicians had capitalised on the issue.

He said: "Many of them have said things like: 'this is not something that should be a party political issue'."

Australia’s government has banned social media use by under-16s, over fears about the effects of harmful online environments on young people.

Since the law was enacted in Australia, 4.7 million accounts have been identified as belonging to children.

The law has provoked fraught debates in Australia about technology use, privacy, child safety and mental health and has prompted other countries to consider similar measures.