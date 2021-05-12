May 17 lockdown rule changes - full list

England is due to take its next step out of lockdown on Monday 17 May, with Boris Johnson confirming the country will move onto phase three of the government’s roadmap as planned.

The third lifting of restrictions since the nation began emerging from lockdown in March will see all but the most high-risk businesses reopen indoors and socialising inside permitted once more.

Mr Johnson also physical contact such as hugging can resume between different household groups.

What rules will change on 17 May?