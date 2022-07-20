Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Monkeypox: Close contacts of people with virus no longer need to self-isolate

UK bought 100,000 more smallpox vaccines after they were found to be effective against monkeypox

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 20 July 2022 08:47
Comments
<p>The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK has exceeded 2,100 </p>

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the UK has exceeded 2,100

(REUTERS)

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox no longer needs to isolate themselves as long as they have no symptoms.

The new advice comes from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which found that only a relatively small number of close contacts of those infected go on to develop monkeypox themselves.

It said: “Close contacts won’t need to isolate at home if they don’t have symptoms, based on the latest data about transmission of the virus.”

Its new advice comes as it said that it has procured 100,000 more vaccines as monkeypox cases continue to rise.

As of 18 July, there were 2,137 confirmed cases in the UK. The vast majority of these – a total of 2,050 – are in England, with a large proportion of these cases found in London.

Recommended

While anyone can get the virus, the majority of cases in the UK have been found in men who have sex with men.

Some gay and bisexual men, who are at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox, have been recommended to get the smallpox vaccine Imvanex, as the UKHSA said the jab had been shown to be effective.

Dr Merav Kliner, deputy incident director at UKHSA, said: “While our advice on isolation is changing, monkeypox is still a serious public health challenge, and we urge contacts to take a break from any activities or events involving skin-to-skin contact, including sex, hugging and kissing to reduce the risk of the virus being passed on unknowingly.

“Stay alert to symptoms and call a sexual health clinic if you become unwell.

“Thank you to all contacts who have isolated already in response to this outbreak. We understand that isolation can be difficult but this was a necessary precaution whilst our knowledge of the outbreak was limited.”

Recommended

Health secretary Steve Barclay said: “Monkeypox is a rare and usually mild disease that does not spread easily between people, but we are taking action to help further manage the outbreak in the UK by procuring over 100,000 additional doses of vaccine.

“The NHS is already contacting those eligible for the vaccine, and I would urge people to take up the offer as soon as they are contacted.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in