Costumes, props and ‘llama’ from Monty Python’s final live show to be auctioned

Dozens of props, costumes and a lifelike llama from Monty Python’s final live show are set to be auctioned.

Fans will be able to get their hands on rare items from Terry Gilliam’s personal collection which are included as part of a sale of around 90 items that opens for bidding on Tuesday.

More than 60 of the lots are from Monty Python Live (Mostly) at London’s O2 arena in 2014, which is thought to be the last time the troupe will perform together.

Formed in 1969, the group was made up of comics Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Sir Michael Palin and Gilliam.

Sir Michael said their 2014 show, which featured all the Pythons except Chapman, who died of cancer in 1989, was “the show to end all Python shows” – and he hopes some of the costumes and props can be passed on to their “greatest and most loyal fans”.

“Monty Python Live (Mostly) at the O2 was the show to end all Python shows,” the 82-year-old said.

“None of us had ever experienced an audience reaction on that scale, proving conclusively that it is possible to be silly after 70.

“We couldn’t better that show and since the sad death of Terry Jones, we must admit that the O2 show was Python’s farewell.”

Jones died in 2020 aged 77 from a rare form of dementia.

Sir Michael added: “But thanks to the auction the costumes and some of the props can be passed on, hopefully to Python’s greatest and most loyal fans.”

Among the outfits up for sale are Gilliam’s “I’ve Got Two Legs” costume and exploding stomach, Idle’s “Galaxy Song” suit and globe, Cleese’s albatross costume and wig and a dress worn by actress Carol Cleveland.

Props include a spam menu from the “spam” sketch, a lifelike llama, and a fake dead parrot and bird cage.

From Gilliam’s personal collection are five autographed Monty Python and the Holy Grail Funko Pop toys and a Python fruit machine.

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Propstore, which is auctioning the lots, said: “Monty Python’s legacy is truly unrivalled – they’ve been a comedy touchstone for generations of fans across the globe.

“Propstore’s auction gives fans and collectors from around the world an incredible one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of their historic final reunion, along with rare treasures from the personal archive of the brilliant and beloved Python, Terry Gilliam.”

The auction is online at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/471 and bidding is open until Sunday July 20.