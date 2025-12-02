Major UK bank to ‘double the salary’ of customers in new monthly payday draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK bank is launching a scheme to “double the salary” of ten lucky account holders every month through a random draw.

Digital bank Monzo says it will match the salary payments of ten customers each month, provided they have set their income to be paid into the account.

This would mean someone who is paid £2,000 a month could see this doubled to £4,000 by the banking company. The draw has a price cap of £10,000 – so anyone who’s monthly take home pay after tax is higher (requiring a salary of around £210,000) will receive no more than this.

open image in gallery Monzo has shared how its monthly ‘double salary’ draw will look ( Monzo )

Founded in 2015, Monzo is an online-only bank which has risen quickly in the UK banking sector. Surpassing 14 million customers this year, its latest promotion aims to compete with high-street banks which customers are traditionally more likely to use for their primary accounts.

To be eligible for the double pay draw, Monzo customers need to have their weekly or monthly salary paid directly into their Monzo account by their employer using Bacs.

They must have received their salary in the account by the last day of the calendar month to be eligible for next month’s double payday draw.

The scheme begins on 8 December, with all customers automatically opted in. This means anyone who had their salary paid into their Monzo account before 30 November is now included in the draw.

open image in gallery ( Monzo )

Winners will find their prize deposited into their Monzo account automatically.

The online bank also offers its customers the ability to access their pay early, at 4pm the previous day, alongside its ‘Billsback’ offer, which sees more than 1,000 of its customers bills refunded every month, provided they pay for these out of their Monzo account.

Richard Cadman, Senior Product Director at Monzo said “We know how much our customers love getting paid early with Monzo, and we’re doing payday the Monzo way, taking that feeling to the next level. With Double Payday, we’re giving customers the chance to literally double their salary every month — just in time for the festive season. It’s yet another industry first - that you can only do with Monzo.”