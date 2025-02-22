Man dies after ambulance collides with pedestrian during emergency call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 40-year-old man has died in hospital after an ambulance collided with a pedestrian while responding to an emergency call.

Police said they were alerted to the crash on the A96 near Moss of Barmuckity, east of Elgin, Moray, at about 3.30am on Saturday.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital where police said he died a short time later.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out, before being reopened at about 1.20pm.

Police said inquiries into the incident are still ongoing, and they have appealed for anybody with information to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, of road policing, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and we will do all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area, however, I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the ambulance or pedestrian before the collision.

“Motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A96 between 3.00am and 3.30am today are asked to review their footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0494 of February 22.