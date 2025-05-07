Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a world that moves fast, staying on top of the news that matters has never been more important.

That’s where Morning Headlines comes in – The Independent’s daily newsletter that brings you the biggest stories and talking points, straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Delivered Monday to Friday, Morning Headlines sets you up for the day with a clear, concise briefing on the key developments in the UK and around the world.

From breaking news and politics to business, climate and culture, our team of expert editors curate the essential stories, along with the biggest talking points of the day, so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Alongside the headlines, you’ll also get in-depth analysis, opinion sharp insight from our award-winning team of journalists. We cut through the noise to bring you the facts, context and expert perspectives you need to stay informed – all before your morning coffee.

How to sign up

To receive the Morning Headlines newsletter, simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.

Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address to sign up.

While there you can also browse The Independent’s wide range of other newsletters, from Climate to Health Check and from Indy/Tech to IndyEats, there’s something for everyone.