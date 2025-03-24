Morrisons to shut 52 cafes and 17 stores as part of major shake-up
More than 350 jobs could be lost as a result of the restructure
Morrisons will close 52 cafes and 17 stores as well as dozens of meat and fish counters as it continues a massive overhaul of its store operations under boss Rami Baitieh.
It said that 365 workers are at risk of redundancy but the majority of affected workers are expected to be moved into other roles.
The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending.
The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.
Mr Baitieh, Morrisons’ chief executive, said the changes were a “necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate” the chain and invest in areas that “customers really value”.
“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertai
Mr Baitieh said: “The changes we are announcing today are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments