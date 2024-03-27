Morrisons recalls popular food product over listeria contamination risk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morrisons has issued an urgent recall of an own-brand type of cheese due to concerns over listeria bacteria contamination.

Customers are warned not to eat The Best Taleggio in 200g packs with a use-by date of 14 April, and are asked to return the product to stores for a full refund.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

“Morrisons is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Morrisons has recalled its The Best Taleggio cheese due to bacteria concerns (Stock image/Getty)

The agency warned those more vulnerable to listeria infections include people over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies under a month old and people with weakened immune systems.

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

Morrisons is the fifth-largest supermarket in the UK and has just under 500 stores.