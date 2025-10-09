Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular supermarket and restaurant chains have been forced to clamp down on free refills of hot chocolate drinks amid the introduction of new obesity laws.

Morrisons has announced changes to its unlimited hot drinks offer after long-awaited measures designed to tackle childhood obesity came into force on 1 October. Other chains with similar refill offers will also be required to follow suit.

People have reacted with fury after the supermarket confirmed customers would no longer be able to get free refills on hot chocolates or mochas, branding the policy “dystopian”.

“It’s not just the ‘full fat’ Coke in Nando’s,” one customer wrote on X (Twitter). “They’ve come for the hot chocolate and mocha in Morrisons! Hot chocolate!”

Morrisons said it still offers free refills on all hot drinks except hot chocolates and mochas.

open image in gallery Morrisons is among chains forced to make changes to its refillable drinks policy ( PA )

It comes after the backlash over chicken restaurant Nando’s, known for its bottomless fizzy drinks, which announced customers will be restricted to one glass of full-sugar Coca-Cola due to the new regulations.

Pictures posted on social media showed a sticker on drinks machines at the fast food restaurant, reading: “Want Coca-Cola Classic? It’s one glass only. Based on new government laws, we’ve had to limit Coca-Cola Classic to one glass per customer. Still thirsty? Help yourself to one of our low-sugar fizzy bottomless soft drinks.”

In a post on its website, the chicken restaurant wrote: “From 1 October 2025, new UK government high-fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) legislation comes into play that all restaurants in England need to follow.

“As a result, we can no longer offer bottomless Coca-Cola Classic because of its high sugar content. Customers are allowed one glass of Coca-Cola Classic but can still help themselves to any of our other low-sugar bottomless drinks.

“We know this is a change to how customers can enjoy one of our popular soft drinks, and we hope it doesn’t take away from your experience. All our other low-sugar fizzy bottomless drinks aren’t affected.”

open image in gallery Nando’s also said it will restrict customers to one glass of full-sugar Coke ( PA )

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson previously said on the policy: “Obesity robs children of the best possible start in life, sets them up for a lifetime of health problems and costs the NHS billions.

“The end of promotions such as buy one get one free on unhealthy foods was first proposed by the previous government in 2020 and come into force this week.”

They said evidence shows that food retail price promotions are widespread and effective at influencing food preferences and purchases, particularly for children.

The volume price promotion restrictions are expected to accrue health benefits of £2bn and NHS savings of £180m over 25 years, while the on-location promotion restrictions are expected to accrue health benefits of £57bn and NHS savings of £4bn over the same time period, they added.