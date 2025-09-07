Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Morrisons cuts cost of hundreds of everyday essentials

The price changes will be available both in store and online.

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 08 September 2025 00:01 BST
Morrisons is cutting the cost of a range of everyday items (PA)
Morrisons is cutting the cost of a range of everyday items (PA) (PA Wire)

Morrisons is cutting the price of about 650 everyday essentials from Monday.

Items such as chicken breast fillets, laundry pods, vegetables and enchilada kits are included and have had their prices reduced by an average of 18% and will remain on promotion for four to eight weeks, Morrisons said.

The cuts aim to help make household budgets go further ahead of Christmas, the supermarket added.

It comes as analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the country’s lowest-earning households saw their cost of living rise by 4.1% between April and June.

This compares with a 3.8% rise in the living costs of the highest-earning households.

The ONS said overall UK household costs rose by 3.9% in the year to June, surging from 2.7% in the year to March.

The price changes will be available both in store and online.

Alex Paver, pricing and customer director at Morrisons, said: “At Morrisons we believe great quality should be affordable for everyone, and we know that the cost of everyday products really matters to our customers right now.

“That’s why we’re cutting the prices of over 650 items, from fresh favourites to cupboard staples, so our customers can trust they’re getting real value every time they shop with us.

“These price cuts mean customers can spend less on the essentials and still enjoy the great quality Morrisons is known for.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in