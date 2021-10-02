Morrisons takeover battle won by £7 billion bid from private equity giant

The battle to buy supermarket giant Morrisons appears to have been won by a US private equity firm following a £7 billion bid.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will cough up 287 pence per share for the Bradford-based chain after winning an auction held by watchdog, the Takeover Panel.

It outbid a consortium led Fortress Investment Group, which had offered 286 pence a share for Morrisons.

The dramatic climax concludes perhaps the most high-profile in a string of takeovers of British companies by private equity companies this year.

But CD&R will still need to win the backing of shareholders - who will be asked to approve the purchase at a meeting on 19 October.

Assuming they do so, the US firm could complete its takeover by the end of October.

It follows a protracted acqusition process in which CD&R - hich has had its bid led by former Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy – has been at pains to stress that it would uphold the 122-year-old supermarket's values.

Suggestions that the US firm could start selling off its new acquisition’s estate – unusually for a supermarket, Morrisons’ owns about 90 per cent of the land its stores sit on – were repeatedly denied; while commitments have been made to both employees and pension trustees.

But it may be that now the real hard work has to start: last month, Morrisons reported a 43 per cent slump in half-year profits after Covid-19 costs took their toll.

The supermarket has also warned price rises and product shortages are a possibility in the coming months due to current strains on supply chains.