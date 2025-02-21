Mortgage deals becoming more accessible in good news for first-time buyers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the early months of 2025, lenders are racing to give the best deals to first-time buyers as the sales market gets off to a strong start. Latest data from Zoopla shows the year has kicked off with higher demand that in 2023 or 2024, as property value growth also starts to steady.

In February, some mortgage rates fell below four per cent for the first time since November following the Bank of England’s decision to cut the interest rate another quarter point to 4.5 per cent. This has brought the figure to the lowest in 18 months.

Racing to offer the best deals, Barclays and Santander both started offering mortgages at 3.99 per cent interest at the start of the year. However, following high demand and an unexpected rise in inflation to three per cent, Santander has pulled it’s five-year deal from the market (but is keeping a two-year deal for now).

Meanwhile, many brokers are now offering deals around the 4.2 per cent mark, down from the highs of recent years. Mortgage rates for two-year deals peaked at 5.94 per per cent on average in September 2023, rising rapidly from 1.2 per cent just two years before.

In more good news for first-time buyers, the availability of 95 per cent LTV mortgages also reached a five-year high at the start of the month, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk. This means it could be even easier to afford that first home.

open image in gallery The start of 2025 has brought positive news for first-time buyers ( Getty Images )

LTV stands for loan-to-value, a crucial concept to understand when securing a mortgage. It decided by the amount put down for a deposit, versus the total value of the property. For instance, putting down £10,000 on a £100,000 property gives a 90 per cent LTV.

There are less 95 per cent LTV deals on the market, and they do generally tend to carry a higher interest rate for repayments than lower LTV deals. However, they can be a good option for some.

open image in gallery The average price tag on a home in Britain increased by 0.5% or £1,805 month-on-month in February, marking a cool down after a fast start to the year, according to Rightmove (Steve Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, explains: “Borrowers with a limited deposit may find it encouraging to see a growth in choice for mortgages available at 95% loan-to-value, now at its highest count in almost five years.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also announced in January that it is exploring ways to loosen strict rules around mortgages to enable more people to borrow for a home.

"We will begin simplifying responsible lending and advice rules for mortgages, supporting home ownership and opening a discussion on the balance between access to lending and levels of defaults," the letter from FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said.

Ms Springall says this can only be good news for first-time buyers, adding: “lenders have been urged to do more to support first-time buyers, to boost growth in the economy, thus the debate on the loosening of lending rules.

“Therefore, there is an expectation for more products and innovation to emerge this year.”