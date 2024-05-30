Mortgage crisis deepens as one in four face missing payments this year

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A quarter of Britain’s mortgage holders face missing their payments by the end of this year as interest rates continue to soar, analysis shows – with thousands told already this year that they could lose their homes.

Some 1.6m homeowners come to the end of their fixed-rate deals this year, with an average hike of about £1,800 annually on their repayments as they move on to higher interest rates.

Since the Liz Truss premiership in 2022 sent rates spiralling, charities say pleas for financial assistance have tripled.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Justice say 5,182 repossession claims have been made in England and Wales in the first quarter of this year, an increase of more than 40 per cent in just 18 months.

Interest rates remain at a 16-year high due to inflation and the knock on impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

Jane Tully, of Money Advice Trust, the charity behind National Debtline, said: “These are really challenging times for many mortgage holders as interest rates remain high and cost of living pressures continue.

“For those coming to the end of fixed rate deals, the financial shock will be significant as monthly repayments rise sharply.

“People often prioritise housing costs above other bills, and we are seeing the impact at National Debtline with more mortgage holders now contacting us for help.”

The Bank of England’s latest figures show the value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears increased now stands at £20.3bn, which is 50.3 per cent higher than in 2022.

Rates are currently set at 5.25 per cent by the Bank of England ( Bank of England/Sky News )

Analysts at investment firm Hargreaves Landsdown calculated that 2.1m homeowners – one in four – will have mortgage repayments exceeding 25 per cent of their disposable income by the end of this year, putting them at risk of arrears.

Around 390,000 of those households are deemed at “critical risk”, meaning they have inadequate savings with unsustainable spending and are being pushed further into a negative budget.

Sarah Coles, of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We look at what people have in addition to their homes and their broader finances. The risk is increasing that people don’t have savings to fall back on.”

Interest rates remain at a 16-year high of 5.25 per cent, with rising inflation partly caused by fallout from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Those moving from low fixed-term deals now face rates of around 7 per cent.

Last year the government introduced the Mortgage Charter, which prevents banks from progressing repossession proceedings following initial non-payment, but the scheme is up for review in July, after the general election.

One mortgage adviser said the crisis has led a significant number of people to borrow more, with a heavy reliance on credit cards and personal loans to balance household budgets.

The value of outstanding mortgage balances with arrears jumped by just over 50% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier, according to Bank of England figures (Alamy/PA) ( PA )

“Homeowners are now facing tough decisions such as cutting back on other expenses, seeking mortgage renegotiations or, in the more severe cases, considering selling their homes to avoid repossession,” Pete Mugleston, of Online Mortgage Advisor, said.

Interest rates are predicted to improve later this year, with the International Monetary Fund recommending that they should fall to 3.5 per cent by the end of 2025.

Yet for those struggling to make ends meet, the situation has only worsened in recent months, with the cost-of-living crisis expected to be at the forefront of both Labour and Conservative campaigning ahead of 4 July.

“I think we’ve weathered the storm so far which is positive and we are expecting rates to start coming down in earnest later this year, which is also positive,” Ms Coles said. “If you are in arrears, things will get worse for a bit but there is real hope things will eventually start getting better.”