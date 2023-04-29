The ‘optical illusion’ bike lane catching people out in Bristol

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cycle lane has been branded “the most dangerous in Britain” after nearly 60 people said they were injured there in a year - with locals blaming the “optical illusion” design.

An FOI request showed 59 people claimed to have been hurt on the lane on Keynsham High Street in Bristol.

Photos of the lane, installed last March, shows how it appears to be flat at a glance - but walkers say they have repeatedly missed and tripped on a “hidden” curb, which they say looks like a flat line as it is painted white.

One man who tripped on the hidden curb, Dave Dawson, told MailOnline: “I was walking back towards the church and stepped with my right foot on the edge of the pavement because it looked flat, and I lost my balance and fell down.

An 'optical illusion' has injured nearly 60 on poorly-designed cycle lane ( SWNS)

“When I came back up the road, I was obviously quite conscious of the kerb because I’d fallen over, and lo and behold, I fell over going back as well! Exactly the same.

“The trouble is that in some places on the high street, the cycle path uses the same principle, but the cycle path is level with the kerb, but as you walk along, it drops down about two inches. I think it’s where they thought people would be crossing.”

Accidents are said to be a daily occurance ( SWNS)

The lane had to be re-painted red in August 2022 after 46 injuries were reported on the stretch of road in just six months.

Figure show 21 have even pursued compensation for their injuries - with 14 claims still open and under investigation.

Locals are now even calling for the lane to be scrapped and recounting their experiences with it online.

One person said: “I fell into the road last year, cutting my knee, twisting my ankle and ripping my jeans. The council were not very helpful or even asked if I was ok. They did suggest that I use the crossing next time.”

Walkers have reported a ‘hidden kerb’ ( SWNS)

Another added: “I tripped but manage to get my balance. Don’t know whether it was the kerb or cycle lane.”

One said: “That’s just the ones that have been reported, it’s a daily occurrence pretty much.

‘’Have seen some pretty nasty falls having worked in one of the shops on the High street.”

Another person said they had been pushing a wheelchair when they nearly fell.

They said: “I was there on Tuesday, April 25. Walked off the kerb while pushing a wheel chair, really dangerous.

“You just can’t judge the step especially if you are distracted a really poor design.”

One partially sighted person added: “I went last week for a shopping trip, nightmare for people partially sighted. Glad I had my sister with me!”

Despite the public outrage, the council’s cabinet member for economic development, regeneration and growth, councillor Mark Roper, has defended the lane. He claims that between January and March on average there have only been 2.3 recorded incidents per month.

He said: “The new Keynsham High Street cycle lane is built to the government’s current LTN120 standards, and when some early problems were identified with the double kerb down to the road surface, a series of mitigations were put in place which has had the effect of substantially reducing the number of reported incidents.

“However we have now commissioned a Stage 4 Road Safety to suggest further improvements and mitigations and prevent any further issues.

This will report back early in the next administration. The council takes this issue very seriously and is working hard to deliver further improvements.”

Council bosses stated that no insurance claims have currently been settled and no other payments have been made to anyone.