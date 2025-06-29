Survey reveals true cost of children’s sports – and which is the most expensive
Parents are shelling out hundreds of pounds to support their children’s hobbies
Parents in the UK are spending an average of £443 annually to support their children's participation in sporting activities, a new survey suggests.
The poll, conducted for payment provider Clearpay, found that children involved in organised sport typically engage in three different activities each year.
Football emerged as the most popular choice, played by 62 per cent of children, followed by swimming at 42 per cent, and dance at 20 per cent.
However, the cost of participation varies significantly across sports. Hockey was identified as the most expensive, with parents shelling out an average of £460 per year.
Dance and basketball followed, costing £395 and £372 respectively, while tennis (£359) and gymnastics (£350) also ranked among the pricier options.
The survey also broke down where the majority of the funds are allocated. Lessons and coaching represent the largest outgoing cost, averaging £81.
Specialist kit accounts for £67, with footwear, including football boots and trainers, adding another £66 to the annual expenditure.
Budgets also stretch to travel (£62), club memberships (£59) and equipment (£43).
Despite the cost, almost two-thirds of parents (65 per cent) say they place no financial limit on how much they will spend to support their child’s sport.
However, the cost-of-living crisis has also had an impact, with more than half of parents (53 per cent) saying it has limited the number of sports their child can try.
More than one in five parents (21 per cent) also admit they regret how much they have spent on sporting activities that their children have since given up.
The poll also found major events have motivated nearly a quarter of children (24 per cent) to try a new sport, with 37 per cent of parents reporting that watching Wimbledon inspired their children to pick up a racquet for the first time.
Rich Bayer, UK country manager at Clearpay, said: “Parents are committed to giving their children access to different sports, which inevitably comes with a price tag.
“Ultimately, this investment will hopefully create a generation of people with a lifelong love of sport and active lifestyles.”
Opinium surveyed 2,000 parents with children aged between five and 17 between 13 and 20 June.
