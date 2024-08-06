Support truly

A date this month could be the most popular day to move home this year, according to analysis.

The research, which looked at thousands of removal quotes, found that August has been the most popular month to move home for the past 12 years.

The last Friday in August tends to be the busiest day of the year to move, according to the research from property website HomeOwners Alliance and home moving quotes service reallymoving.

That falls on the 30th this year.

The moving day statistics were taken from reallymoving removal quotes between 2011 and 2023, analysing more than 668,000 quotes.

After August, September and July are the next most popular months for house moves.

The research also indicated that January and February are the least popular months for house moves.

More than a quarter of households (29%) move on a Friday, while only 5% move on a Sunday, the research indicated.

Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, said: “Conveyancers will be super busy so home movers need to make sure theyunderstand the process and what happens on the day of completion.”

She suggested: “Ensure everyone up and down the chain aims to complete and have keys released by 1pm so you have enough time to get moved.”

Rob Houghton, CEO of reallymoving, said: “Moving on the busiest day of the year will mean more competition for services, so ensure you’re well prepared and everyone in the chain knows you’re working towards that date.”

Here are some tips from the HomeOwners Alliance and really moving for a smooth house move:

1. Weigh up the options for alternative days of the week to potentially make savings. Some removal firms may be willing to negotiate on the price.

2. Not only is August a particularly busy month for house moves but many people will also have holidays booked, so try to obtain quotes for removals firms as early as possible.

3. Choose a removals firm you trust and have rapport with. Talk through what would happen if a delay occurred. For example, do they have emergency storage? Be aware of anything that may impact the cost of your move, such as extra services.