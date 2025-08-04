Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, is due to face a public parole hearing later this year after a judge concluded “there can be no doubt that there is a substantial public interest” in the case.

The hearing, which has been listed for October 22 to 23 at an unconfirmed venue, is Tracey Connelly’s first review since her second recall to prison in August last year for breaching her licence conditions.

The now 44-year-old was jailed in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

The Parole Board received two applications for October’s review to be held in public, which described Connelly’s “landmark case” as “one of the most high-profile and devastating child protection failures in UK history” which “permanently altered the conversation around safeguarding”, according Judge Peter Rook KC’s judgment.

It was argued that the public still does not have access to the “real details”, citing that previous decisions around parole and recall have been made in private and a public hearing would “provide crucial context to a case that remains deeply significant to the public”.

A lawyer for Connelly argued against the hearing being made public, saying it poses a risk to her safety and that there is a “high risk” her identity will be compromised as “threats to her safety are real and current”.

The legal representative also said Connelly has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression, and that a public hearing will “exacerbate” these issues and have a “significant and detrimental effect” on her evidence at the parole hearing.

But Judge Rook, on behalf of the chair of the Parole Board, said the lawyer acknowledged Connelly “recovers well from these events”.

According to his judgment, Connelly experienced “offence-related bullying and aggression” after her recall to prison which “led to a decline in her mental health” but the judge said she reportedly responded well, without resorting to violence, and has now “stabilised”.

Granting the application for October’s hearing to be held in public, the judge said: “There can be no doubt that there is a substantial public interest in this case.

“There is a strong public interest in the extent that Ms Connelly currently presents a risk and, if so, what measures are proposed in order to manage it.”

He added that a public hearing could “reassure” the public of the “thoroughness” of the Parole Board’s risk assessment and the probation resources which would be supervising her in the event of her release.

“This may go some way to address legitimate public concern about Ms Connelly,” judge Rook said.

Connelly left prison in July 2022 after the Parole Board ruled she was suitable for release in March that year – having rejected three previous bids in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – after hearing she was considered to be at “low risk of committing a further offence” and that probation officers and prison officials supported the plan.

This was despite the panel highlighting concerns over Connelly’s ability to manipulate and deceive, and hearing evidence of how she had become embroiled in prison romances and traded secret love letters with an inmate.

Then-justice secretary Dominic Raab appealed against the decision, but a judge rejected his bid to keep her behind bars. Condemning the move, Mr Raab said at the time this was proof the parole system needs a “fundamental overhaul”.

She had previously been released on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.