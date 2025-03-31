Mother and daughter, four, among victims named in station house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother and her four-year-old daughter have been named among the three people who died in a fire at a historic former station house.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Mayci Fox, aged four, her mother Emma Conn, 30, both of Desborough, Northamptonshire, both died in the blaze, along with 23-year-old Louie Thorn, of Rushton, Northamptonshire Police said.

The victims have been named with the agreement of the coroner’s office and support of their families, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, the force said.

One person was also taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service following the incident, while three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way.

Police said previously that the fire was not believed to have been caused by a criminal act.

Detective chief inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result, the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

Images from the site showed a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.