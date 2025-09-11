Mother to join Kiltwalk to raise funds for charity she set up in son’s memory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother whose six-year-old son died eight months after he was diagnosed with a brain stem tumour is undertaking a charity walk to raise money for the charity she and her husband set up in his memory.

Ashley McKenzie’s son Jaxon, a healthy and active little boy, suddenly developed slurred speech and reduced movement in one leg over the course of a weekend last year.

He was diagnosed with a rare and inoperable tumour on his brain stem, known as diffuse midline glioma in April 2024.

Jaxon underwent intensive treatment including 13 sessions of radiotherapy but died eight months later on December 14, just two weeks before his seventh birthday.

Following his death, Mrs McKenzie and her husband David, from Broxburn in West Lothian, set up the charity Jaxon’s Gift, which is dedicated to supporting families of children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.

Mrs McKenzie, who works in Aldi’s Scottish head office in Bathgate, and six of her Aldi Scotland colleagues will be raising money for the charity by taking part in the 11-mile Big Stroll Edinburgh Kiltwalk on Sunday.

Recalling the day Jaxon was diagnosed, she said: “Everything happened so fast. One weekend Jaxon was running around like any other little boy, and the next we were told there was nothing they could do to cure him – only prolong his life as long as possible. Our world fell apart.”

Jaxon’s Gift has been set up to support families with the expenses associated with childhood cancer.

During Jaxon’s treatment, Young Lives vs Cancer and its associated network of smaller charities supported the family by providing a specialist car seat for Jaxon, who was a big brother to sister Ayda, and an iPad for him to relax with during hospital visits.

Mrs McKenzie said: “The help we received from Young Lives vs Cancer during Jaxon’s illness was incredible – from financial advice and equipment to memory-making trips.

“Setting up Jaxon’s Gift is our way of being part of that wider charity network and giving back.

“We couldn’t save Jaxon, but through Jaxon’s Gift we can make sure other families are supported in those weeks, months and even years of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

“If we can positively impact even one family, I’ll know Jaxon’s name lives on – and that’s what keeps me going.”

Mrs McKenzie praised her colleagues, saying: “The support from everyone at Aldi has been incredible. From texts checking in, to getting involved in fundraising, they’ve been by my side every step of the way – and they’ll be by my side for the Kiltwalk.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/charity/jaxons-gift.