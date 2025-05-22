Mothers-to-be moved to safety as fire breaks out at maternity hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters have been called to a maternity hospital in Bristol after a blaze broke out.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St Michael’s Hospital at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Pregnant women were removed from the site, according to reports, but the hospital had reopened by 7pm.

The fire was extinguished within less than an hour, and the cause will be investigated, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service posted on Facebook saying: “We’re currently responding to a fire on Southwell Street, Bristol.

“We encourage people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident.

“Further updates will be issued.”

The post was later updated saying: “We can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police are supporting Avon Fire and Rescue colleagues at the scene of a fire at St Michael’s Hospital in Bristol which was reported at about 4.30pm on Thursday May 22.

“St Michael’s Hill is closed to vehicles and pedestrians and people are urged to avoid the area if at all possible.”

Professor Stuart Walker, hospital managing director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following a fire incident at St Michael’s Hospital this afternoon, we can confirm that the fire has safely been extinguished.

“Thank you to our amazing staff who worked closely with the fire service to partially evacuate the hospital.

“The hospital, including the delivery suite, has now reopened to women who need to access our services and people with appointments tomorrow should attend as planned.”