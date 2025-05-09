Mothers of patients of suspended surgeon seek meeting with Health Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mothers of two children who were patients of a now-suspended orthopaedic surgeon are seeking a meeting with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a representative said.

Ms Kuldeep Stohr, who specialises in paediatric surgery, was suspended earlier this year from her role at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge amid concerns about care that was “below the expected standard”.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) said the cases of around 700 patients are “in scope” of an ongoing review.

The trust said in March that the care of “almost 700 patients who have undergone planned surgical procedures” would be reviewed, as well as “an initial 100 adults and paediatric orthopaedic trauma cases to determine whether there are any concerns about the emergency treatment provided by this surgeon”.

Radd Seiger, who is representing the families of several of the children who were operated on by Ms Stohr, said families feel the reviews and an investigation into what was known and when are being controlled by the hospital.

He said they have “no faith in the process”.

The trust said a “rigorous process” was in place and that all cases would be “fully reviewed by an external panel of orthopaedic surgeons”.

Mr Seiger said the mothers of two of the children – Lynn Harrison, the mother of 12-year-old Tammy Harrison, and Nicola Muhlhausen, the mother of seven-year-old Oliver Muhlhausen – are seeking a meeting with the Health Secretary.

Tammy, who has cerebral palsy, has had problems with her hip joints throughout her life causing her legs to face inwards towards her body.

Lawyers said a review noted “technical problems” with her hip surgery, with screws inserted in the wrong place leaving her in pain.

Mr Seiger has written to Mr Streeting on their behalf and is awaiting a response.

He expressed concern in his message to the Health Secretary that issues about Ms Stohr’s clinical practice had been raised with CUH as early as 2015.

Ms Stohr’s clinical practice was later restricted in 2024 as a “precautionary measure” and she was suspended earlier this year following a review.

Mr Seiger said he wants Mr Streeting to “intervene immediately” and order an “entirely independent investigation, free from any connection to the Trust”.

He said he wants the investigation to look at what happened in 2015 and to see if systemic reform is needed.

Mr Seiger said he wants accountability and for care and support for the affected children to be guaranteed.

“The families are in crisis, they don’t know who to turn to,” said Mr Seiger. “The Health Secretary must act now.”

Dr Susan Broster, chief medical officer at Cambridge University Hospitals, said: “We apologise unreservedly to the patients and families we have let down.

“A rigorous process is in place to ensure all cases are fully reviewed by an external panel of orthopaedic surgeons, led by Andrew Kennedy KC and including James Hunter, the national clinical lead for paediatric trauma and orthopaedics at NHS England.

“There are around 700 patients in scope of the review and very sadly it is identifying some cases where the level of care has been below the expected standard.

“An independent investigation into missed opportunities for identifying and addressing this issue sooner is also being carried out by Verita, a specialist investigations company.

“We will ensure that the findings and recommendations are implemented in full.

“We expect the initial findings of the review by the Autumn.”

The trust said the terms of reference for the review and investigation are published on its website.

“Both NHS England and the ICB (integrated care board) are represented on the Oversight Board which we have established to oversee this issue,” Dr Broster continued.

“We are committed to getting to the answers for patients and families.

“Completing the individual clinical reviews will take time.

“Where the review has identified that harm has occurred, patients and families will be offered in-person meetings with a senior clinician, to go through the review findings of their case and to allow families to ask any questions as well as receiving a letter.”

A dedicated Patient and Family Liaison Team is in place to support patients and families, the trust said.

The dedicated helpline number is 0808 175 6331 or by the email CUH.helpline@nhs.net

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.