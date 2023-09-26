Fireball caught on dashcam as motorcyclist loses toe in smash with car

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the moment a learner motorcyclist smashed into an oncoming car - losing his toe and setting his bike on fire.

Stavius Gordon, 31, was riding the motorbike when it hit an Audi in Cambridge on 9 September last year.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows Gordon speeding along unable to slow down when the Audi makes a right turn into a junction.

He causes a head-on collision and the KTM bike then bursts into flames - damaging the Audi and a private ambulance parked nearby.

Gordon, of HMP Peterborough, is flung from his seat across the road, but somehow a severed toe was his only injury.

He was jailed for two years in August for intimidating his ex-partner by smashing her car window in July 2021.

Gordon initially denied riding the motorcycle but dashcam footage and statements from other motorists placed him at the scene.

He was seen riding erratically and overtaking dangerously in the lead-up to the crash.

Gordon appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and admitted to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

He was given a £120 fine and nine points on his licence.

PC Sarah Pride said: “I would like to thank witnesses who came forward and described Gordon’s manner of driving in the moments leading up to the crash.

“Gordon lost a toe as a result of the collision but it was thanks to his helmet that it wasn’t anything more serious. He had a provisional licence and will need to reapply.”