A woman, a motorbike rider and a dog have all died following a collision in Derbyshire.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Saturday on the A52 in Ashbourne.

Police said that a woman in her 50s and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider – a man also in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died later that evening.

The carriageway between the Clifton Road and Derby Road roundabouts was closed for six hours as police investigated.

Officers have called on any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision to contact them.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Both families are receiving support from specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“If anyone has any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22000173218.”