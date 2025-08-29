Warning over Mounjaro ‘golden dose’ as users panic over shortages and soaring prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts have issued a warning to Mounjaro users over attempts to squeeze extra doses of the weight-loss drug out of prescribed syringes.

Under weight loss plans set up through pharmacies, people pay for four weekly doses of the drug injected from a “Kwickpen”, which should be discarded after use, says the drug manufacturer Eli Lilly.

However, some users are drawing out leftover liquid inside the pen - intended for priming before each injection - to create a “fifth dose”, dubbed the “golden dose”.

As the UK prepares for an upcoming price hike for the drug next month, amid current shortages, it appears more people are deciding to take the measure despite warnings from pharmacies it could be dangerous.

Social media groups are filled with users sharing experiences and questions on the process, while YouTube videos give a step-by-step guide. “Golden dose plungers” can be bought on eBay in the UK.

open image in gallery Some users of Mounjaro are squeezing out more medication from the syringes to create a ‘golden dose’ ( PA )

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, told The Independent he was “very concerned”, calling the method “completely inappropriate” and potentially dangerous for users.

He said he had heard stories of people even using pliers to get to the product.

“You’ve got the danger of adding plastic or even glass, and then not knowing the exact measurement of the drug - people doing this just can’t be sure what they are getting,” he said.

He added: “There is no such thing as a golden dose, it is not part of the prescribed medication and any attempt to get it is completely inappropriate.

“I recognise the concern people are having, but they should speak to a pharmacist, and not seek guidance on social media groups.”

Mr Picard, who runs his own pharmacy, also said that the practice was not covered by UK licencing of the drug, and any attempt to do it would impact insurance associated with taking the product.

The warning comes as the drug manufacturer, Eli Lilly, suspended sales of the jab to UK wholesalers ahead of the price rise on Monday, 1 September.

open image in gallery Eli Lilly has announced that prices for its Mounjaro weight-loss drug will rise in September ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

With prices for a month’s supply of the highest dose expected to increase from £122 to £330, there has been a surge in demand for the drug, with users stockpiling and major pharmacies restricting sales.

On Thursday, Superdrug was among the companies to be out of stock of Mounjaro. A spokesperson told The Independent blamed “extremely high demand”, but said the company hoped to start accepting new orders from next week.

Meanwhile, on social media groups, users have this week been discussing taking the “golden dose”. One person wrote: “Might need to take the golden dose, just due to waiting for my next delivery.”

Along with Mr Picard, major pharmacies have warned against the practice.

Asda said taking the “fifth dose” can interfere with the prescription plan, and possibly worsen side effects, due to users not knowing the exact amount they are injecting. Taking too much, the pharmacy said, could lead to sickness, constipation or diarrhoea.

The Family Chemist online pharmacy wrote: “While that extra liquid leftover may seem like an extra opportunity, it should never be used. Unmeasured, and unsafe, this extra dose can lead to dangerous side effects.

“Stick to the prescribed doses and dispose of the pen safely when you’re finished.”

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly told The Independent: “The Mounjaro KwikPen is designed to deliver a fixed volume of Mounjaro solution at each dose.

“The KwikPen contains sufficient solution to allow for the necessary priming before each injection and the delivery of a total of 4 doses.

“Medication will remain in the KwikPen cartridge following the delivery of the four fixed doses, however, an additional complete dose cannot be dialled. The KwikPen must be discarded after four doses or 30 days after first use.”