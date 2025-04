More than 50 firefighters battle blaze in the Mourne Mountains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

It comes after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire close to the Mournes led to homes being evacuated. That blaze is being treated as arson.

Firefighters have tackled almost 150 blazes in the area since Thursday night.

An amber wildfire warning is expected to remain in place until the end of the week, with the forecast for increasing temperatures in Northern Ireland heightening concerns of further ignitions.

Police said they were using air support and other specialist units to survey the area for potential suspects, to spot fires early, and alert those who may be at risk.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the destruction and “devastating”, and said there is “no option” but for ministers to work to prevent wildfires.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, Ms O’Neill said: “Something more must be done, whenever we look at what has happened over recent days, it is absolutely devastating to see these fires rage right across the Mournes.

“There is no option for ministers to do anything other than action, and I think what has been called for in terms of plans are a necessity, and I’ll work with the ministers responsible.

“But it’s a time for everybody to put their heads together to ensure that this doesn’t happen and where it can be prevented we need to do everything we can to ensure it is prevented.”

Ms O’Neill added she had been due to go hiking in the Mournes herself with the conservationist group the Hiking Hens at the weekend.

“It’s such a beautiful area, something that we very much value and cherish,” she added.

“That’s all in jeopardy because of what we see unfolding.”

On Tuesday morning the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received 240 calls on Monday, and that 27 of the 148 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

“Firefighters continued to work tirelessly throughout the duration of yesterday evening and into this morning, responding to multiple wildfires and other emergency calls across Northern Ireland,” it said in a statement.

“The wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has escalated to eight fire appliances with over 50 firefighters now battling the blaze.

“It is expected that firefighting operations will continue in the Bloody Bridge area across today. We are appealing for the public to please stay away from the area and avoid hill walking in the mountains around the Bloody Bridge area.

“If you live in the Newcastle vicinity please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Meanwhile, the NIFRS said wildfires in the Sawel Mountain area of Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, and on the Carncullagh Road in Dervock, Co Antrim, have been dealt with.

“Our firefighters have continued to respond to a number of other emergency incidents across the night, including a well-developed kitchen fire that had spread to the attic of a house in Banbridge as well as a large shed fire in Hillsborough in the early hours of this morning,” it said.

“An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires. Please follow our fire safety advice and stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside. If you see a fire please call 999 immediately.”

Superintendent Norman Haslett, PSNI District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said wildfires pose a real threat to the homes, farms and lives of the people in the areas affected, as well as to the environment and wildlife.

He said officers believe some of the recent blazes were started deliberately.

“We have implemented dedicated patrolling and are utilising all the capabilities of our air support and other specialist units to survey the Mournes to help us locate potential suspects, spot any fires early, and alert those who may be at risk or in any imminent danger,” he said.

“We are liaising with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to try to determine which fires have been maliciously started and people who are found to have deliberately set any of these fires should be under no illusion that they will face legal consequences for their reckless actions.”