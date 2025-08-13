Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children often having final say when it comes to families moving house, survey reveals

Seventy-four per cent of families in the study said the significant voice in any house move came from the children

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 14 August 2025 00:01 BST
Almost three quarters of families say their children have the final say when it comes to moving into a new house, a survey has found.

Seventy-four per cent of families in the study said the significant voice in any house move came from the children, according to the research commissioned by Zoopla.

Men (32 per cent) are more likely than women (25 per cent) to take the lead on the home moving process itself,

Male movers are more likely to take the lead in setting a budget (33 per cent versus 19 per cent), deciding on the mortgage (34 per cent versus 17 per cent) and arranging conveyancing (38 per cent versus 24 per cent) than women, the survey indicated.

Men also tend to lead in negotiations, with 36 per cent taking charge of the house price negotiations compared with 20 per cent of women.

A home move can have a huge impact on an entire family
Women are more likely to voice a dislike or reject a property (57 per cent versus 43 per cent) than men, the research found.

When it comes to making compromises, 31 per cent of men feel they more frequently make concessions, versus 25 per cent of women.

Zoopla commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 adults across the UK in July and August who live with someone else in their household and have made at least one house move.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “For a significant portion of the market, the family home is truly a family decision. Understanding these nuanced dynamics is invaluable and it underscores the importance of open communication for a smoother, happier house hunt.”

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said that, in particular: “Families with young children, who would spend their childhood and teenage years growing up at the property, value the opinion of their offspring.”

Mary-Lou Press, an estate agent and president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark said: “A home move can have a huge impact on an entire family, such as school, college and university relocations, as well as longer commutes to a place of work – a move needs to be right for everyone.

“Therefore, it is positive to see that the children of many families are playing a key role in the final decision-making process for their next family home, which is more likely to lead to a happier and more successful future for everyone involved.

“Personally, in my professional opinion, I have noted that women tend to lead the general home buying and selling process.”

