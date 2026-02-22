Three dead and four injured after three-vehicle crash in Northern Ireland

NewsUKHome NewsThree dead and four injured after three-vehicle crash in Northern IrelandBookmarkCommentsGo to commentsBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverThree people have died following a serious crash near Moy in County Tyrone, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.This is a breaking story – more follows...More aboutPolice Service of Northern IrelandCounty TyroneJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks