Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A loyalist bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, featuring a controversial effigy of migrants in a boat and an Irish tricolour flag, has been lit.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they are investigating the pyre as a hate incident. The bonfire is one of around 300 expected to be lit across Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday nights, ahead of the Orange Order’s annual July 12 parades.

The contentious display has drawn widespread criticism from political representatives across the entire spectrum in the region.

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell described it as “racist, threatening and offensive”.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, described the bonfire as a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.

open image in gallery A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) ( PA Wire )

The boat containing more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets was unveiled on top of the bonfire.

Below the boat are several placards, one saying “stop the boats” and another “veterans before refugees”.

The Moygashel bonfire has become well known in recent years for contentious displays.

Last year, a mock police car was burnt on the top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boat designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.

Prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said it was a form of “artistic protest”.

“Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration,” he posted on X.

“Their yearly art has itself become a tradition.

“This year the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”

Earlier on Thursday police said they had received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material on it.

“Police are investigating this hate incident. Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe,” they said.

“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”