Former MPs and current SNP Westminster leader standing for Holyrood next May

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is to run for Holyrood in next May’s Scottish elections – along with a number of MPs who were ousted from the Commons last year.

Mr Flynn has been confirmed as the party’s candidate for Aberdeen Deeside and North Kincardine, where current MSP Audrey Nicoll is stepping down.

She is one of more than 20 SNP MNSPs who are quitting the Scottish Parliament next year – with former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf both leaving, along with current Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison.

The Transport Secretary Fiona Hylsop is also departing Holyrood, along with Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, children’s minister Natalie Don-Innes, and former health secretary Michael Matheson.

Alison Thewliss, who lost the Glasgow Central seat at Westminster to Labour in the 2024 general election, is to stand for the new Glasgow Central seat at Holyrood – which has been created after a review of boundaries for the Scottish Parliament.

During her time in the Commons, Ms Thewliss was both SNP Treasury spokesperson and home affairs spokesperson – and also stood to be SNP Westminster leader when Ian Blackford stepped down, but was defeated in that vote by Mr Flynn.

Alyn Smith, who was an SNP MEP before becoming the MP for Stirling – serving as the party spokesperson for Europe in the Commons, is now hoping to become the MSP for Stirling.

Other former MPs looking to make a return to elected politics include Kirsten Oswald, a former SNP Westminster deputy leader, who is hoping to be the next MSP for Eastwood.

Meanwhile Patrica Gibson is the SNP candidate in the Cunninghame South seat, Martyn Day is bidding to be the MSP for the Falkirk East and Lithlithgow spot and David Linden is hoping to represent Glasgow Baillieston and Shettleston at Holyrood.

The candidates were all announced with a year to go until the Scottish Parliament election, which will see voters go to the polls on May 7 2026.

Angus Robertson, the chair of the SNP’s election campaign committee, said: “I am delighted the Scottish National Party has selected a group of brilliant, talented and diverse candidates to take forward our positive vision for Scotland’s future at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.

“Under John Swinney’s leadership, the SNP will be offering the people of Scotland the opportunity to vote for party laser focused on creating a vibrant economy in every part of our country, tackling the challenges faced by our public services, and creating a better future for everyone who lives here.”

Mr Robertson added: “When people go to the ballot box next year, they can be assured that a vote for the SNP is a vote for a party who will always be on Scotland’s side.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP can unveil some different faces after scores of their MSP’s deserted John Swinney, but the truth is that all they’re offering is more of the same.

“Some of their candidates aren’t even that different – with several set to be former MPs who were rejected by Scots less than a year ago.”