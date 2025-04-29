No 10 rejects Kneecap’s ‘half-hearted’ apology over alleged ‘kill MPs’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rap group Kneecap’s apology to the families of murdered MPs was “half-hearted”, Downing Street has said.

The Belfast trio addressed the families of Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, saying “we never intended to cause you hurt” after a member of the group allegedly told the crowd at a gig to “kill your local MP”.

Labour MP Ms Cox was stabbed and shot in 2016, while Conservative Sir David was stabbed to death in 2021.

Downing Street criticised the band’s response, which claimed footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

Video has emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The Metropolitan Police are assessing the footage, along with a video clip from another concert in November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group, comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, said they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

“Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” they added.

They said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “They should apologise. I think you have seen what they have said, I think it is half-hearted.

“We completely reject in the strongest possible terms the comments that they’ve made, particularly in relation to MPs and intimidation as well as obviously the situation in the Middle East.

“It’s right that the police are looking into these videos.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “I think they’re apologising because they realise that people don’t like the kind of things that they’ve been saying.

“They’re apologising because they’re worried they’re going to lose their slot at Glastonbury.”

She added: “No-one who promotes the killing of politicians should have a prime place in Glastonbury.”

Ministers also put pressure on the organisers of the Glastonbury Festival over the band’s inclusion in the line-up.

In the Commons, security minister Dan Jarvis said: “It’s not for Government ministers to say who is going to appear at Glastonbury, it’s for the organisers of the festival.

“But there is … an ongoing, live police investigation, so the Government would urge organisers of the Glastonbury Festival to think very carefully about who is invited to perform there later this year.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper urged the promoters of gigs featuring the rap trio and their management to “take some responsibility”.

Asked if the band should still perform at Glastonbury in June, Ms Cooper told Times Radio: “That’s a matter for the organisers.”

She went on: “What they’re reported to have said is a total disgrace.

“It’s dangerous and irresponsible to say these sorts of things, and I hope that everybody involved – not just the band but also those involved surrounding them and those involved in events – also take some responsibility on this and looks very seriously at the consequences of these kinds of remarks, not just what’s been said.”