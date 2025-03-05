Make it easier to open drug consumption rooms as first has saved lives, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have been told there should be an easier way to set up safer drug consumption rooms, as the doctor in charge of the UK’s first such centre told how some people would “almost definitely” have died if they had taken drugs elsewhere.

Dr Saket Priyadarshi, the head of alcohol and drug recovery services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, is the clinical lead at The Thistle, which opened in Glasgow’s east end earlier this year.

In its first seven weeks, users have made more than 1,000 visits to the facility to take drugs.

Speaking about the experience so far, Dr Priyardarshi said there have been “a number of very significant medical emergencies and overdoses that have been reversed”.

He told MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster: “I’m fairly confident some of those, in particular if they had happened behind closed doors or in a public space with other people not being in the vicinity, they would likely have had very tragic outcomes.

“We have seen some emergencies being managed in The Thistle that would almost definitely have led to fatalities outside the service.”

His comments came after figures from Glasgow City Council confirmed 143 people visited The Thistle a total of 1,067 times in its first seven weeks.

The centre opened in January after a lengthy campaign for a safer place to be established for users to take drugs.

Allan Casey, the council’s convener for addiction services, told MPs there is a need for more facilities like it both in Scotland and across the UK.

He urged the UK Government to “look closely” at the work being done at The Thistle, adding the way it was established was “not the easiest”.

He added: “We have managed to do it in Glasgow but we know safe consumption rooms are needed, we need more of them in Scotland and across the UK as well, and we need to find a better way and an easier way to do that.

“For me the best way to do that is a change to the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

He also told MPs work is being carried out to make the case for establishing facilities at the centre for people to smoke or inhale drugs, rather than just inject them.

Mr Casey said: “That’s a case we will make to the Scottish Government in the near future.”

With MPs told that exemptions to devolved smoking laws will be needed, he added: “We have already raised the issue informally and verbally with the Scottish Government and Government ministers, and we are in the process of preparing a case to put to Government to try to see if there is exemptions in the legislation that would allow us to develop the inhalation space.”

Dr Priyadarshi added: “We would be very keen to be able to develop an inhalation room in the facility.”

He said this is because of a “change in the drug trends in the city, with more cocaine in particular, which is used predominantly through inhalation”.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We have no plans to decriminalise drug possession, to introduce drug consumption rooms, or to devolve drug legislation.

“As part of our Plan for Change and mission to make our streets safer, we are dedicated to driving down drug misuse and harms through prevention and treatment to better support people to live longer, healthier lives.

“We continue to work with the Scottish Government to tackle the threat from drugs.”