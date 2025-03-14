Stephen Flynn passes SNP Holyrood election vetting alongside current and ex-MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has passed party vetting to run for Holyrood next year, the PA news agency understands.

Mr Flynn previously announced plans to stand for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat currently held by MSP Audrey Nicoll, but backed off the idea following a backlash inside and outside the party.

Ms Nicoll said earlier this year she will not seek re-election in the seat, but denied it had anything to do with Mr Flynn, who has not announced his future plans.

According to Holyrood Magazine, current MPs Dave Doogan and Stephen Gethins would also be allowed to stand, while a raft of former MPs have passed vetting.

Among their number is former deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald, plus Alison Thewliss, Alyn Smith, Tommy Sheppard, Amy Callaghan and David Linden.

Scottish Government special advisers Jack Middleton and Marco Biagi have also been approved, as well as the party’s national secretary Alex Kerr, who announced on Friday he will seek the nomination for Baillieston and Shettleston – a seat currently held by John Mason, who was kicked out of the SNP last year after previously saying he would not run again.

Vetting is just one step in the selection process, potential candidates will still have to secure the nomination for a seat or be placed on a regional list by the party.

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “We look forward to fielding a strong selection of candidates who are ready to stand up for their communities and move Scotland towards independence.”