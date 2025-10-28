Cuts to news output are not nuclear option, STV boss tells MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of broadcaster STV has rejected assertions the controversial cuts proposed to its news output are a “nuclear” option.

Under proposals put forward by the company, 60 staff will be made redundant and the dedicated news programme in the north of Scotland will be scrapped.

The announcement was met with anger and concern across the political spectrum, with First Minister John Swinney among those to voice opposition.

Appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) official Nick McGowan-Lowe said he was told by a senior member of staff at STV News the cuts were viewed as the “nuclear option”.

But in a later session, the company’s chief executive, Rufus Radcliffe, rejected the assertion when it was put to him by SNP MP Dave Doogan.

The MP said: “You’ve gone nuclear on Aberdeen and STV North in order to balance your books in-year and you’re hoping to make £3 million recurring savings every year across STV as a result of this.

“My worry is this is not going to get you out of this malaise and soon you’ll be looking to come back for even more cuts, affecting staff in even more parts of the STV business, which will be a deep concern for people elsewhere.

“What reassurance can you give us that this plan – let’s call it that – is strategic enough to prevent just another cut followed by another cut followed by another cut at STV?”

Responding, Mr Radcliffe said: “That is why we’ve run a full and proper process and we’ve reviewed all parts of our business in order to come up with this plan.

“We believe this is the right cost-saving plan based on the facts that we have at the moment and the trends that we have in the future.

“Obviously, we have no crystal ball, but we believe this is the right plan to put us on the right financial footing.

“This is not the nuclear option – this is about protecting regional news and coming up with a news proposition for all viewers, whether they choose to watch in broadcast or in digital.

“It allows the brilliant journalism that we’re so proud of to apply not only to the broadcast world of yesterday and today, but the digital world of a future.”

But, in the earlier session, Mr McGowan-Lowe cast doubt on the process, claiming that senior bosses at STV news had been in discussions with staff about potential redundancies before the union had been made aware.

“I was absolutely appalled to find out that the company was already beginning conversations, albeit informal conversations, with those that it intends to put at risk without entering into any meaningful consultations with the unions,” he said.

MPs also quizzed Mr Radcliffe on how many people had come forward for voluntary redundancy and what the chances were of compulsory redundancies.

Mr Radcliffe refused to say how many had opted to leave, but sidestepped the question on the need for compulsory firings.

It is understood about half of the 60-job total will be met voluntarily.