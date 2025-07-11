Rupert Lowe cleared of breaching MPs’ rules over grooming gang inquiry donations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Lowe did not breach MPs’ rules on donations, over hundreds of thousands of pounds he raised for an inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal, Parliament’s standards watchdog has concluded.

An investigation was opened into the independent MP after a member of the public raised concerns about the donations he had received through a crowdfunder launched in March to support a national inquiry into the scandal of children being groomed and abused by gangs across the UK.

Mr Lowe claimed the complainant had a “clear and evidenced connection to Reform”, his former political party.

The MP for Great Yarmouth set up his investigation before Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced there would be a new Government-backed inquiry in June.

The fundraiser has so far raised more than £600,000, and the standards commissioner launched the investigation over concerns that Mr Lowe was yet to declare the money on his register of interests.

MPs are required to update their register of interests within 28 days once they receive a donation from a single source of more than £1,500, or more than £300 in gifts or earnings.

Concluding his investigation, Daniel Greenberg, Parliament’s standards commissioner, wrote: “Following a complaint from a member of the public that Mr Rupert Lowe MP had failed to register donations made to a crowdfunder organised by him in connection with his parliamentary activities, I opened a formal inquiry on 10 July 2025.

“My inquiry sought to confirm whether these donations qualified as registrable interests and whether Mr Lowe had failed to register them within the 28-day window set by the House.”

Mr Lowe “provided evidence that a number of donations made to the crowdfunder did cross the threshold for registration” the commissioner said.

But the MP also provided evidence they were not accepted until June 23, which is within the 28-day window.

Mr Greenberg added: “As such, the 28-day window set by the House for the registration of those interests has not passed and no breach of the Rules has occurred.”

Writing on social media site X after the conclusion of the investigation, Mr Lowe said: “This complaint was a malicious attempt to shut me down and undermine our inquiry.

“The complainant, who held the leaked details of the ‘confidential’ investigation, has a clear and evidenced connection to Reform – you can draw your own conclusions about how this information reached the media.”

The MP said he had “immediately provided undeniable proof that all was done within the rules” when asked by the parliamentary watchdog.

Mr Lowe added: “It’s a hit job. Another hit job.

“I do not think that it is a coincidence that this complaint has come just a few days before we are welcoming 40 rape gang survivors to Parliament.”

Mr Lowe plans to welcome a group of women, who experienced abuse at the hands of grooming gangs, to Westminster next week.

“Every MP will be invited to come and speak individually with survivors. Hear their stories, understand what actually happened – and what is still happening,” the MP said on X.

Mr Lowe was elected as a Reform UK MP, but was suspended by the party in March amid claims he had threatened then-party chairman Zia Yusuf.

He denied the allegations, and the Crown Prosecution Service said no criminal charges would be brought against him in relation to alleged threats towards Mr Yusuf.

Mr Lowe has since accused his ex-colleagues of engaging in a “sinister” attempt to use the police to silence him, and called Reform’s leader Nigel Farage a “coward and a viper”.

Not long after he was suspended, Mr Lowe launched his private investigation into the grooming gang scandal, amid pressure from the Government’s opponents for a new inquiry.