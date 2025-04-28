Labour MP urges Glastonbury organisers to remove Kneecap from festival line-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has written to organisers of the Glastonbury Festival, urging them to remove hip hop trio Kneecap from the bill after a member of the group allegedly called for the death of Conservative MPs.

David Taylor has written to Sir Michael Eavis to say it would be “deeply troubling” to see the band performing at the event, after video emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Scotland Yard is looking into the incident, along with another concert from November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

The band are listed to play on the Saturday of this June’s festival.

In his letter to Sir Michael, shared on X, Mr Taylor the MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “By hosting such a group, Glastonbury Festival risks undermining its proud tradition of promoting peace, unity and social responsibility.

“It would be deeply troubling to see the festival provide a platform to individuals who advocate hatred and violence, especially at a time when political and social tensions are already high.”

He added: “I urge you to reconsider the decision to host Kneecap and remove them from the list of performers.

“Doing so would send a clear message that Glastonbury stands firmly against violence, terrorism, and political extremism in all its forms.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said on Monday that the Prime Minister believes the comments from the band member were “completely unacceptable” and “condemns them in the strongest possible terms”.

Glastonbury Festival has been contacted for comment.