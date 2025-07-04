MPs back plans for ministers to ease pub last orders without Parliament debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs have backed plans to let the Government grant pubs extra time to open during major events, such as European Championship football finals.

Under existing rules, Parliament must sign off on plans to ease licensing restrictions at a national level and extend last orders beyond the usual 11pm.

But the Licensing Hours Extensions Bill, which has cleared the Commons at third reading, would let ministers effectively bypass a parliamentary debate.

MPs could still “pray against” the Government’s decision-making, if they would like a debate or vote.

Matt Turmaine said the move would allow ministers to process orders “without using up valuable parliamentary time”.

The Watford MP, speaking in place of Labour MP for Wrexham Andrew Ranger who tabled the Bill, said the move was “about cutting red tape, red tape that produces unnecessary and time-consuming bureaucracy for the hospitality industry and local authorities for the simple matter of wanting to be able to open earlier or stay open later when occasions of special importance emerge, as they surely do”.

Mr Turmaine, a Labour MP, said the Bill would make a “very simple alteration” to the Licensing Act 2003.

“It is also extremely welcome that there has been broad support and consensus across the House regarding this,” he added.

“Whether that says something about parliamentarians and pints, I could not possibly say.”

Mr Turmaine said the existing process, known as the affirmative procedure, “is problematic when an order needs to be made at short notice”.

The Home Office successfully used this procedure last month, when MPs agreed without opposition to let pubs and bars temporarily sell alcohol until 1am, if England or Wales – or both – reach the Uefa Women’s Euros semi-finals or finals.

Both teams begin their Championship campaign on Saturday when the Lionesses face France and Wales will play the Netherlands.

The semi-finals take place on July 22 and 23, with the final on July 27.

Mr Turmaine had earlier told MPs: “The negative procedure has the benefit of allowing licensing extensions to be made in the rare event that they are needed during parliamentary recess or at short notice.”

He said: “Special occasions such as World Cups, European Championships and royal weddings are times that live long in the memory of us all, even if we are enjoying the hospitality so enabled.

“And it is only right that our pubs and hospitality venues are given the opportunity to be a part of that experience when they do occur.”

Home Office minister Seema Malhotra described a “high degree of consensus” across the House, and added: “I’m pleased to say that the Government fully supports it.”

Mr Ranger’s Bill was one of five to clear the Commons on Friday, alongside the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill which would pave the way for a ban on imports of puppies and kittens under six months old, dogs and cats which are more than 42 days pregnant, and dogs and cats which have been mutilated.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill would add llamas and alpacas to the list of farm animals which, if attacked by a dog in England and Wales, would see pet owners fined. It would also extend dog attack protections beyond agricultural land to roads and paths, where animals might be herded.

Voters in Scotland and Wales edged closer to being able to apply for a proxy or postal vote online for devolved elections, bringing them in line with English electors, after MPs agreed to back the Absent Voting (Elections in Scotland and Wales) Bill.

The Space Industry (Indemnities) Bill also cleared the Commons, which would see liability caps in the licences granted by the Civil Aviation Authority for spaceflight.

They each face scrutiny in the Lords on later dates.