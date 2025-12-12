Speaker warns MPs of rising number of Russian-linked attacks via messaging apps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has written to MPs warning them about Russian-linked attempts to target them on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

The letter, seen by the Press Association, warns parliamentarians of a rising number of phishing attempts linked to Russian actors.

The attacks, where a hostile actor attempts to trick people into sharing sensitive information or compromising their accounts to access it, have been growing on messaging platforms like Signal and WhatsApp which are widely used by MPs and UK officials, the letter says.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged MPs to take further steps to bolster their security in light of the rise in phishing threats, and advised MPs to not use informal messaging apps for parliamentary work.

A Government spokesperson said: “Spear-phishing is a common but all-too-effective tactic used by threat actors attempting to gain access to information, online accounts and devices.

“The National Cyber Security Centre is working with partners in Government and UK Parliament in response to recent targeting against commercial messaging apps including Signal and WhatsApp.

“We strongly encourage individuals at high risk of being targeted to follow the NCSC’s guidance and to sign up for our cyber defence services to help bolster their protection.”

The warning comes after parliamentarians were last month warned of attempts by the Chinese intelligence service to recruit them in order to access sensitive information.

Security minister Dan Jarvis at the time told the House of Commons that China was attempting to “recruit and cultivate” individuals with access to sensitive information about Parliament and the UK Government, often masked through cover companies and head-hunters.