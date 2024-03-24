Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A student is believed to be dead after falling from a cruise ship into the North Sea.

Liam Jones, 23, was on board the MSC Euribia departing from Southampton to enjoy a seven-day holiday in Hamburg, France, Belgium and Amsterdam.

The social work student was last seen on 16 March by his sister after he messaged his wife Sophia Mcphee at home to say he felt sick message.

The passenger was confirmed missing by MSC and Hampshire Police started their investigation once the vessel returned to the UK on 23 March.

His devastated wife shared her devastation at the sudden loss of her partner.

The 20 year-old from Dundee told the Daily Record: “I feel so lost. He’s just … gone. I’m never going to see him again. I’m devastated.

“I have so many questions, and I’m not getting any answers to what’s happened.”

The 23-year-old complained of sea sickness before he disappeared (Wikipedia)

Ms Mcphee saw her partner for the last time on Thursday 14 March before he made his way from their home to Glasgow to meet his family and board the ship the following day.

“I was first contacted by his sister on Sunday. She said there had been an accident and Liam ‘wasn’t coming back’,” she said. “She then said she had seen CCTV and he’d gone overboard. I’ve not had any contact from anyone since.”

Police confirmed they are still investigating the disappearance.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers boarded the vessel on Friday 22 March following a report that a man had gone overboard.

“The man’s family are aware and police are investigating this on behalf of the coroner.”

A spokesman from MSC Cruises told the Telegraph: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on March 16 as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities.

“The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today and investigated on behalf of the coroner. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”