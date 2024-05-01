Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World’s largest cargo ship docks in Britain

The 400-metre long MSC Loreto is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers

Sam Russell
Wednesday 01 May 2024 14:13
The ship, which shares the title of world's largest with her sister vessel the MSC Irina, measures 400 metres in length and can hold more than 24,346 containers (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has docked at Britain’s biggest and busiest container port.

The 400-metre long MSC Loreto is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, the most that any ship can currently carry.

The giant ship shares the title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina. Both ships have a gross tonnage of more than 238,000 tonnes.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk from Le Havre, France, on Tuesday evening.

The world’s largest cargo ship MSC Loreto docked at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, is due to set sail for the Algerian capital of Algiers on the country’s Mediterranean coast on Thursday.

The ship made its first visit to the UK in June 2023.

