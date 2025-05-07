Police issue update as officers investigate ‘murder’ on cruise ship
The man died on board the MSC Virtuosa while it was still in British waters
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man aboard a cruise ship has been released on bail.
Hampshire Constabulary launched a homicide investigation after the man, in his 60s and from West Sussex, died on board the MSC Virtuosa while it was still in British waters on Saturday, May 3.
Officers arrested a 57-year-old man from Exeter in Devon on suspicion of murder. In an update, a force spokesman confirmed he has been released while the investigation continues.
He said: “Officers are continuing their inquiries into the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3).
“A 57-year-old man arrested as part of our inquiries has been released on bail.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”
The ship returned from Belgium to the Port of Southampton in Hampshire on Monday (May 5).
It is understood that the deceased had been part of a stag party on board the ship.
The MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and has a capacity of 6,334 guests.
The cruise ship was used for the filming of the Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.
In October 2024, a woman died after going overboard from the 331-metre cruise ship while off the Channel Islands.