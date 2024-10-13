Passenger dies after going overboard from a cruise ship bound for Southampton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A woman has died after going overboard from a cruise ship bound for Southampton.

Rescue teams were scrambled by the French coastguard and navy along with an air search plane from the Channel Islands after a distress call said a woman in her 20s had gone overboard north of Les Casquets rocks, west of Alderney, at around 2am on Saturday.

The woman went overboard from the Maltese-flagged cruise ship MSC Virtuosa.

The casualty was later winched from the sea by a helicopter crew but was sadly pronounced dead.

The ship’s owner MSC Cruises told The Independent: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.

“The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

“Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details.”

A plane from Channel Islands Air Search was sent to the scene from Guernsey, along with lifeboat crews from Alderne and a French helicopter crew based near Cherbourg.

The investigation into the death is being led by French police.

However officers from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary have been to deployed to assist with enquiries relating to this incident.

“It has been reported that the woman went overboard the MSC Virtuosa during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died,” a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said.

“The investigation is not being managed by UK authorities.”