Reports of Flynn’s ‘hit list’ of SNP MSPs just speculation, says Gray

Reports of a “hit list” of MSPs Stephen Flynn wants to be replaced with former MPs is just “speculation”, Scotland’s Health Secretary has said.

The Scottish Sun this week reported the list had been created at the behest of the SNP’s Westminster leader to bolster the party’s ranks at Holyrood by installing those who were ousted in last year’s general election.

Mr Flynn has denied such a list exists, but rumours of his manoeuvres have long circulated through Holyrood and Westminster.

Speaking on Thursday, Health Secretary Neil Gray – who previously served as an SNP MP – said: “I won’t comment on speculation around that.

“I think that it will just be speculation.

“I think what I want to see and what the party will want to see is the best possible candidates coming forward to fight the election next year and that, as a team, we win the election and form the next Scottish government.”

All of the MSPs on the alleged list are female: Karen Adam, Evelyn Tweed, Collette Stevenson, Jackie Dunbar and Emma Roddick.

Ms Roddick – who served as a minister in the Scottish Government under Humza Yousaf – appeared to suggest on X this week that there is an issue with misogyny in the party.

Asked about the post, Mr Gray said he understands why she feels that way, adding: “Clearly it doesn’t reflect my experience, but given what we have heard from Emma and from others, then it’s something that we must always continue to make sure we’re challenging ourselves on.

“It’s something that the First Minister has been incredibly strong on, making sure that, as men, we are conscious of our behaviour and the impact that it has on the women around us, so I’m sure that with his leadership, it’s something that we can work through.”

Mr Gray’s comments come as a fellow MSP said her decision to stand down was not due to pressure from Mr Flynn.

Aberdeen South and Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll announced this month she will be standing down at the next election, just months after the Westminster leader said he would be seeking the candidacy in her seat – a decision he later walked back after a backlash from inside and outside the party.

Speaking to the National, former police officer Ms Nicoll said: “By the time you reach my age, and especially having worked in a male-dominated work environment for 31 years, I’m not in the game of being pressurised by men into doing something that isn’t right for me,” she said.

The decision instead came after reflection over the Christmas period, she added, with her initial intention having been to only sit in Holyrood for one parliamentary session.

Ms Nicoll added: “The hit list is not something that I was aware of, it’s certainly not come across my radar in Holyrood.”

The party, however, has “got to be careful to how we respond” to it, she said.